Coronavirus outbreak: These 10 cities together account for 59% of India's total COVID-19 cases

As the number COVID-19 cases in India crossed 50,000 on Thursday, ten major cities account for more than 59% of the total infections in the country, data showed.

According to the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India touched 52,925 on Thursday which includes 15,267 cured cases and 1,783 deaths.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected states with 16,758 cases and 651 deaths, followed by Gujarat which has 6,625 cases and 396 deaths and Delhi with 5,532 cases and 65 deaths.

The worst-affected city in the country is Mumbai which has recorded more than 10,000 cases and over 400 deaths. Besides Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Indore, Thane and Jaipur have recorded the highest number of cases. Together, these eight cities account for over 56% of total cases in the country. Including Jodhpur and Kolkata, combined number of cases in these 10 cities account for 59% of total cases in the country.

With 10,527 cases, Mumbai alone accounts for 19.89% of the COVID-19 cases in India. The death toll in the city stands at 412.

After Mumbai, Delhi has the highest number of cases with 5,532 confirmed coronavirus infections. This is 10.45% of total recorded cases in India. The death toll in Delhi is 65.

Gujarat capital Ahmedabad is also one of the worst affected cities with 4,735 cases and the death toll of 298. The city accounts for 8.94% of total cases in the country.

The number of cases in Tamil Nadu is also rising rapidly with 771 cases confirmed on Wednesday alone. Chennai is the worst-affected city in the state with a tally of 2,328, 4.4% of nationwide cases.

Another Maharashtra city, Pune has recorded 2,300 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 127. This is 4.35% of total coronavirus cases of the country.

Madhya Pradesh's Indore city is the worst-hit region in the state with 1,699 cases and the death toll of 83. This accounts for 3.21% of total cases.

Thane with 1,404 cases and Jaipur with 1,090 infections account for 2.65% and 2.05% cases respectively.

Jodhpur (837) and Kolkata (781) account for 1.58% and 1.48% cases respectively,

Here are the top 10 cities in the country in terms of the number of cases:

Mumbai: 10,527 (19.89%)

Delhi: 5,532 (10.45%)

Ahmedabad: 4,735 (8.94%)

Chennai: 2,328 (4.4%)

Pune: 2,300 (4.35%)

Indore: 1,699 (3.21%)

Thane: 1,404 (2.65%)

Jaipur: 1,090 (2.05%)

Jodhpur: 837 (1.58% )

Kolkata: 781 (2.05%)

Total: 31,233 (59.01%)