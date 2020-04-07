Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with five suggestions to deal with fund crunch

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with five suggestions regarding the funding of fight against novel coronavirus outbreak. The suggestions include suspension of Rs 20,000 crore ‘Central Vista’ beautification and construction project of new Parliament and government offices.

The suggestions came two days after Prime Minister Modi spoke to various political party leaders on the COVID-19 crisis.

"In your call yesterday, you very kindly asked me to convey to you any suggestions our party has to meet the grave challenge of COVID-19. It is in this spirit that I write to you," Gandhi said in her letter to the Prime Minister.

The Congress president also conveyed her support for the decision taken by the Union Cabinet to reduce salaries for Members of Parliament by 30%. "Austerity measures which can be used to divert much needed funds to the fight against COVID-19 are the need of the hour," she said.

Her five suggestions include a complete ban on media advertisements - television, print and online - by the Government and Public Sectors Undertakings (‘PSU’s’) for a period of two years with an exception for advisories for coronavirus outbreak or for issues relating to public health.

"Given that the Central Government currently spend an average of Rs 1250 crores per year on media advertisements (not including an equal or greater amount spent by PSUs and Government companies), this will free up a substantial amount to alleviate the economic and social impacts of COVID-19," she said.

Demanding the suspension of Rs 20,000 crore ‘Central Vista’ project, Sonia Gandhi said, "At a time like this, such an outlay seems self-indulgent to say the least. I am certain that Parliament can function comfortably within the existing historical buildings. There is no urgent or pressing requirement that cannot be postponed until this crisis is contained. This sum could instead be allocated towards constructing new hospital infrastructure and diagnostics along with equipping our frontline workers with Personal Protection Equipment (‘PPE’s’) and better facilities."

The Congress chief also advised the Prime Minister to order a proportionate reduction of 30% in the expenditure budget (other than Salaries, Pensions and Central Sector Schemes) for the Government of India as well. "This 30% (i.e. Rs 2.5 lakh crore per year approximately) can then be allocated towards establishing an economic safety net for migrant workers, labourers, farmers, MSME’s and those in the unorganised sector," she said.

The opposition leader said that all foreign visits including that of the President, the Prime Minister, Union ministers, chief ministers, state ministers and bureaucrats must be put on hold. "Exceptions can be made in case of special emergency or exigencies in national interest to be cleared by the PM. This amount (which is around Rs 393 crores for just the Prime Minister and Union Cabinet’s trips in the last five years) can be utilised extensively in measures to combat COVID-19," Mrs Gandhi said.

She also suggested the transfer of all money under newly-formed ‘PM-CARES’ Fund to the ‘Prime Ministers National Relief Fund’ (‘PM-NRF’).

"This will ensure efficiency, transparency, accountability and audit in the manner in which these funds are allocated and spent. It seems like a waste of effort and resources to have and create two separate silos for the distribution of funds. I understand that Rs 3800 crores approximately are lying unutilised in the PM-NRF (at the end of FY2019). These funds, plus the amount in ‘PM-Cares’, can be utilised to ensure an immediate food security net for those at the very margins of society," the Congress president said.

"Every single Indian has made great personal sacrifices to fight this disease. They have complied with every suggestion, instruction and decision taken by your office and the Central Government. It is time that the Legislature and the Executive reciprocate this trust and good faith," Sonia Gandhi said.

She assured the party's "unwavering support in meeting the grave challenge of COVID- 19 facing the country."