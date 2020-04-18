Coronavirus Outbreak: Over 75% of deaths in India in age group of above 60

Of nearly 500 deaths in India due to novel coronavirus, most of the deceased were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed.

488 people have died due to COVID-19 in India, most in Maharashtra where 201 people have been killed in the pandemic. A total of 14,792 cases have been reported from across the country.

Presenting an analysis of the deaths on Saturday, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Luv Aggarwal highlighted that the data on deaths reported so far reinforces that elderly people and people with comorbidities are at higher risk.

The mortality rate so far has been 3.3%. Further, 14.4% of the deceased were in the age group of 0-45 years, 10.3% in the age group of 45-60 years, 33.1% in the age group of 60-75 years and 42.2% above 75 years, he said.

This shows that 75.3% of the dead were above 60 years of age, the official said. Further, 83% of the deceased had comorbidities, he added.

In view of this, he urged that all family members should follow social distancing norms because senior citizens can get infected from other members of the house or family.

Aggarwal further informed that the implementation of the action plan is already yielding good results. Kodagu or Coorg (Karnataka) is a new district along with Mahe (Puducherry) where no fresh cases have been reported during the last 28 days.

The action plan has yielded good results in 23 States/UTs across 47 districts, he said.