Coronavirus Outbreak: Over 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India; 543 deaths

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India topped 17,000 on Monday while the death toll crossed the 500-mark yesterday as well.

As of 9:30 AM on April 20 (Monday), the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country rose to 17,265, which includes 14,175 active cases, 2,546 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 543 deaths. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as many as 1,553 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Reports corroborated that this is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the country yet.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 4,000-mark and over 200 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 4,203 cases. While 507 patients have recovered, 223 deaths have been reported. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state.

Delhi comes next, where the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,003 while the death toll stands at 45. 72 patients have recovered in the national capital.

Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala are respectively next in the list of the worst-hit states due to the virus.

Rajasthan has confirmed 1,478 cases, out of which 183 people have recovered while 14 patients are dead.

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,477 cases, out of which 411 have recovered and 15 have succumbed to the virus.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,407 cases, including 127 patients recovered and 70 patients dead. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has 1,084 COVID-19 positive cases.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 402 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

Notably, most of the deceased in India were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed.

The ICMR in a release informed that a total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as of 9 PM on Sunday. At least 17,615 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Monday marks Day 6 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.