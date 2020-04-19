Coronavirus Outbreak: Over 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India; death toll crosses 500

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India crossed the 15,000-mark on Sunday morning while the death toll crossed the 500-mark as well. The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has informed that the total COVID-19 positive case tally in India, as of now, stands at 15,712, which includes 12,974 active cases, 2,231 cured, discharged, and migrated patients, and 507 deaths.

As many as 1,334 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths have been reported in India in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread. With a total of 3,651 cases, 365 recoveries and 211 deaths till now, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in Maharashtra.

Delhi comes next with 1,893 cases, out of which 72 patients have recovered while 42 patients have died.

Next comes Tamil Nadu which has reported 1,372 cases, out of which 365 have recovered and 15 have succumbed to the virus.

Rajasthan has confirmed 1,351 cases, out of which 183 people have recovered while 11 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,407 cases, including 127 patients recovered and 70 patients dead.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has 805 COVID-19 positive cases.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 400 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

Notably, most of the deceased in India were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed.

Presenting an analysis of the deaths on Saturday, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Luv Aggarwal highlighted that the data on deaths reported so far reinforces that elderly people and people with comorbidities are at higher risk. The mortality rate so far has been 3.3%. Further, 14.4% of the deceased were in the age group of 0-45 years, 10.3% in the age group of 45-60 years, 33.1% in the age group of 60-75 years and 42.2% above 75 years, he said.

This shows that 75.3% of the dead were above 60 years of age, the official said. Further, 83% of the deceased had comorbidities, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 5 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.