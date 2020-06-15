Coronavirus Outbreak: More than 3.32 lakh confirmed COVID-19 cases in India; 9520 deaths

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly as the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the past two weeks. With over 11,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 3.32 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 9,500-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 3,32,424 cases, which includes 1,53,106 active cases; 1,69,798 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 9,520 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 11,502 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. Yesterday, India had witnessed the highest yet single-day spike in the COVID-19 tally with an increase of 11,929 cases.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1,07,958 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,950 deaths. As many as 3,390 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 58,000-mark and the death toll has topped the 2,100-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 58,226 cases and 2,182 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 44,661 cases, which overtook Delhi due to a recent massive spike in the number of cases. The national capital is third on the list with 41,182 cases.

After Delhi comes Gujarat, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 23,590 cases with 16,333 patients recovered and 1,478 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 12,694 cases of which 9,566 have recovered and 292 patients are dead.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 13,615 positive cases so far of which 8,268 patients have recovered and 399 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Rajasthan, as many as 12,772 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 9,631 recovered and 294 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 2462 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

In the month of June, the spread of infection has been extremely rapid. This can be gauged from the fact that there were 1,90,535 cases of coronavirus in the country on June 1 but 13 days later, the figure has already crossed three lakh. Which is to say that, broadly, there have been around 1.25 lakh new cases of infection within just 13 days. Not only that, in these past few days, the death toll has also risen sharply as more than 3,000 people have died from June 1 to June 13. Not only are the figures shocking but also bode uneasy news for the future. It shows that people are not seriously following social distancing norms and that the coronavirus infection rate has been skyrocketing.

If this continues on a similar track, experts estimate that the country's COVID-19 tally may even surpass 10 lakh by the end of June.

The global number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection has surpassed 7.6 million, with over 427,000 fatalities being reported since the start of the outbreak, according to the latest data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday.

The majority of cases and deaths, however, are still concentrated in the Americas. The United States remains the worst-hit country having the highest single count of cases, over 2 million.