Coronavirus outbreak: Maha cop sings 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye' to convince people to stay at home

The video of a Maharashtra policeman singing a popular Hindi film song to persuade people to stay indoors amid rising coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone viral on social media.

In the video, apparently shot in north Maharashtra, the policeman can be seen with a cordless microphone in hand, asking people to stay at home as part of the social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Zindagi maut na ban jaye, sambhalo yaaron...(Friends, ensure that life doesn’t turn into death)”, the cop is seen crooning the song from Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh.

The policeman’s out of the box thinking to drive home the message of social distancing was lauded by state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The NCP minister posted the video of the policeman singing on his Twitter handle and hoped people take notice.

“A Maharashtra police constable breaks into a song in a bid to convince people to cooperate and stay indoors ...hope people listen to his musical entreaty!” Deshmukh tweeted.

A Maharashtra police constable breaks into song in a bid to convince people to co-operate & stay indoors... Hope people listen to his musical entreaty!#FootSoldiersofWarOnCorona pic.twitter.com/RhuEdBN9h6 — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 27, 2020

The video has been viewed over 13,900 times so far. The clip garnered almost 2000 likes and has been frequently shared across social media as well.

Tooo good , so proud of our police and entire govt administrationI salute all of u with gratitude in my heart — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 27, 2020

Salute to all your efforts. — Smita Chaudhari (@SmitaChaudhari7) March 27, 2020

Very nice — Raosaheb More (@RaosahebMore5) March 27, 2020

There are so many different ways to handle the same situation !! Amazing and thank you to all the public servants out there — Mayuresh Adhikari (@ChimmeeHere) March 27, 2020

That's a great way... Expecting more of the same..Well Done.. #MumbaiPolice — Pankaj Gupta (@PankajG63825280) March 27, 2020

(Inputs from PTI)