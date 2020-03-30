Trending#

coronavirus

IPL 2020

Modi

lockdown

  1. Home
  2. India


Coronavirus outbreak: Maha cop sings 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye' to convince people to stay at home

The policeman’s out of the box thinking to drive home the message of social distancing was lauded by state home minister Anil Deshmukh.


Coronavirus outbreak: Maha cop sings 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye' to convince people to stay at home

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Mar 30, 2020, 07:28 AM IST

The video of a Maharashtra policeman singing a popular Hindi film song to persuade people to stay indoors amid rising coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone viral on social media.

In the video, apparently shot in north Maharashtra, the policeman can be seen with a cordless microphone in hand, asking people to stay at home as part of the social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Zindagi maut na ban jaye, sambhalo yaaron...(Friends, ensure that life doesn’t turn into death)”, the cop is seen crooning the song from Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh.

The policeman’s out of the box thinking to drive home the message of social distancing was lauded by state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The NCP minister posted the video of the policeman singing on his Twitter handle and hoped people take notice.

“A Maharashtra police constable breaks into a song in a bid to convince people to cooperate and stay indoors ...hope people listen to his musical entreaty!” Deshmukh tweeted.

The video has been viewed over 13,900 times so far. The clip garnered almost 2000 likes and has been frequently shared across social media as well.

(Inputs from PTI)