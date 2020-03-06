Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

Coronavirus outbreak: Iranians stranded in India to leave on Friday

An empty flight from Iran will be coming to India on Friday to take them back.

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Mar 06, 2020, 12:11 AM IST

Many Iranians stranded in India due to cancellation of flights between the two countries over novel coronavirus fears will be taken back on Friday.

An empty flight from Iran will be coming to India on Friday to take them back. 

An Iranian source, when asked how many Iranians will be going back, said, "We are in the process of mobilising."

The Indian government is also making efforts to bring back its stranded citizens from affected regions of Iran. Indian medical teams are in the process of setting up a clinic in Qom city, one of the worst affected regions of Iran from coronavirus.

In a tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Working on logistics of return with Iranian authorities."

So far, there are no cases of Indians infected with coronavirus in Iran. India plans to bring its stranded citizens back via normal civil aviation channels.

