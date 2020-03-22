Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31

In view of the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading across India at a rapid pace, Indian Railways cancelled all passenger trains till March 31.

A bare minimum level of service of suburban services of suburban trains and Kolkata Metro rail will continue up to midnight tonight, ANI reported.

However, goods trains have been allowed to run from March 22 midnight till March 31 midnight.

The Railways on Thursday cancelled 84 trains, which ceased to operate between March 20 and March 31. The total number of cancelled trains stood at 155 on that day.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (today), 3,700 passenger trains scheduled to start between Saturday midnight to 10 pm Sunday have been grounded in wake of the "Janata Curfew" announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the first time in the 167 years of Indian Railways' history that these many passenger trains will stay grounded for any reason.

Moreover, Indian Railways has decided to relax its refund policy for tickets booked from its counters. According to the press release issued by South Western Railways, passengers cancelling their ticket scheduled between March 21 to April 15 can file for a refund up to 30 days from the date of journey. Earlier this period was only for three days.

If a ticket scheduled between March 21 to April 15 is cancelled by Indian Railways, passengers can claim for a refund across counters up to 45 days from the date of journey. These relaxations are to ensure that passengers can conveniently claim refunds at a later date, without crowding the stations.

In India, the total number of cases jumped to 341 on Sunday. Two more people died after being infected by the virus, bringing the death toll to 6.