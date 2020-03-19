Search icon
Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Army imposes ban on foreign travel by personnel

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 173

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2020, 08:21 PM IST

Representational image

Amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Army on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on its personnel from travelling outside the country.

''Travel Ban for Indian Army Personnel. Due to prevailing situation on CoronaVirus outbreak, a complete ban is imposed on foreign travels, including those for private visits till further orders,'' the tweet from ADGPI stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has postponed or cancelled all wargames and training activities in view of the outbreak. Moreover, troops returning from COVID-19 affected countries have been ordered to be screened and quarantined on arrival.

Meanwhile, in a series of advisories, the army personnel have been asked to keep a distance of one metre between the personnel, regulate entry into canteens and essential item stores in shopping complexes.

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 173. This includes cured cases as well as deaths.

The highest number of positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 45, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala is second with 29 cases, including two foreign nationals and three patients who already recovered.    

Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
First-image
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning
