Coronavirus outbreak: Indian Air Force's C17 leaves for Iran to evacuate Indians

Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster has left for Iran to evacuate Indians stranded in the country as the coronavirus pandemic spreads in the west Asian country. The plane with 14 Air Force officers and four medical staff is being led by Wing Commander Karan Kapoor and will land in the Iranian capital at 2 am IST on March 10. 

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Mar 09, 2020, 11:32 PM IST

Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster has left for Iran to evacuate Indians stranded in the country as the coronavirus pandemic spreads in the west Asian country. The plane with 14 Air Force officers and four medical staff is being led by Wing Commander Karan Kapoor and will land in the Iranian capital at 2 am IST on March 10. 

The plane will leave Tehran at 4 am and reaches back at 9 am on the same day. 

While no details have been given about how many Indians will be brought back, the number could be more than 100. 

This is the second time C17 is being sent to evacuate Indians this year. In February, India had sent C17 to evacuate Indians from Wuhan, China.

Sources said more sorties of IAF can be expected to evacuate Indian citizens in coming days. 

India will be evacuating its pilgrims first from Iran, followed by the Indians students stranded in the country. New Delhi has also set up a medical screening centre in the central Iranian city of Qom, which is the worst impacted by the pandemic. 

The Indian government is negotiating with the Iranian government to establish more screening centres in other cities of Iran.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with parents of stranded Indian students in Srinagar and assured that the Indian government is doing its best to bring them back.

Earlier, Iran evacuated 215 of its citizens from India. A flight from Iran arrived in India on Saturday, also carrying swab samples of 180 Indians.

The samples are being tested at a laboratory in AIIMS, Delhi. Indian authorities have sent six scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

