Coronavirus outbreak: India to send medical team to Italy, Jaishankar calls Iran, Italy 'extreme situations'

India will be sending medical teams to Italy to screen its citizens and facilitate their evacuations as the Novel Coronavirus spreads in the southern European country. Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday announced in the Parliament that the arrangements are being prepared for on an emergency basis.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, EAM Jaishankar said, "We are hoping by tomorrow to fly in a medical team to Italy. Just as we did in Iran. We will do the testing of the people and try and put them on early flights."

On the issue of "COVID-free certificates" from Italy that are hindering Indian citizens to leave the country, Jaishankar explained, "An advisory from Italy was issued last week stating that everyone should carry 'COVID-free' certificates... I understand the problem. It was not a last-minute imposition."

India evacuated 58 Indians from Iran on Tuesday via a special Indian Air Force flight. The flight also carried samples of 529 Indians stranded in the country to be tested.

Calling the situation in Italy and Iran "extreme", Jaishankar said that more Indians will be evacuated from Iran in the "next slot of flight" keeping in mind the emergency.

About 6000 Indians in Iran, out of which 1100 are pilgrims from the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and the state of Maharashtra, 300 are students from J&K and 1000 are fishermen from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujrat.

India sent three flights to Wuhan in China to evacuate more than 700 people, including many foreigners. Later, a flight was sent out to Iran to evacuate Indian nationals from the country.