DNA TV Show: India or Bharat? What does the Constitution say and how renaming controversy started?

Weather woes in Colombo: Will ACC shift venue of Asia Cup Super 4, final matches?

Wordle 809 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 6

Manipur: Full curfew reimposed in five valley districts as preventive measure

India

Coronavirus Outbreak: India to evacuate 400 of its citizens from Iran

India has so far evacuated 389 Indians from Iran in 4 batches

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 10:10 AM IST

New Delhi: India will be evacuating 400 of its citizens on the 24th of March and 28th of March via Mahan air. All these Indians are pilgrims and have been stranded in the west Asian country since the outbreak of the Corona Crisis.  

India has so far evacuated 389 Indians from Iran in 4 batches. The last batch came from Iran on 16th March bringing 53 Indians--52 students and one teacher.

New Delhi has so far evacuated 1500 of its citizens from China, Japan, Iran, and Italy. The evacuations started from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the crisis earlier this year. The first evacuation flight went to Wuhan on 31st January and India carried out 2 more evacuations from the city later getting back more than 700 of its citizens.

India has also evacuated 48 citizens of 10 foreign countries during the various missions which include citizens of 4 South Asian countries--Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Bangladeshi citizens formed the largest group at 23, followed by the Maldives at 9, Sri Lanka at 2 and Nepal at one.

