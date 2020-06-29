Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 58.67%

So far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured of COVID-19.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday informed that India's recovery rate from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has improved to 58.67%. Earlier, the recovery rate stood at 57.43%, according to a June 25 update from the Health Ministry.

The ministry also informed that so far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured of COVID-19. During the last 24 hours, 12,010 COVID- patients have been cured.

The gap between recoveries and active cases is 1,11,602 as of today.

India now has 1,047 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 760 in the government sector and 287 private labs. The 11 labs that have been inducted in the last 24 hours are all operated by the government.

The break-up is as below:



• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 567 (Govt: 362 + Private: 205)

• TrueNat based testing labs : 393 (Govt: 366 + Private: 27)

• CBNAAT based testing labs : 87 (Govt: 32 + Private: 55)

The total number of samples tested is showing an uphill trend, and has touched 83,98,362.Yesterday 1,70,560 samples were tested.

With over 19,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Monday crossed the 5.48 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 16,400-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1,64,626 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 7,429 deaths.

Maharashtra is followed by Delhi with 83,077 cases. The national capital crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 82,275 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Gujarat, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 31,397 cases with 22,808 patients recovered and 1,809 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 22,147 cases of which 14,808 have recovered and 660 patients are dead.

Rajasthan has reported 17,271 positive cases so far of which 13,611 patients have recovered and 399 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 17,283 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 11,193 recovered and 639 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 4,190 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile tightening their containment strategy, states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey joining other states and union territories, including Delhi, Goa, and Odisha, while a 14-day lockdown began from Sunday evening in Guwahati in Assam.

The total number of samples tested up to 28 June is 83,98,362 of which 1,70,560 samples were tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The central government still keeps denying that community transmission is taking place in India.