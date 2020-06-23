Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 4.40 lakh-mark; death toll tops 14,000

As the coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly, India is now just behind the United States, Brazil, and Russia in terms of the total confirmed cases. It is, therefore, the biggest epicenter of the coronavirus disease pandemic in Asia and the fourth worst-affected nation in the world.

With over 14,933 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Monday crossed the 4.40 lakh-mark, while the death toll has almost touched the 14,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 4,40,215 cases, which includes 1,78,014 active cases; 2,48,190 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 14,011 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 14,933 new COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. Two days ago, India had marked the highest spike in the country's COVID-19 tally as of yet, with a rise in over 15,000 cases in 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1,35,796 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 6,283 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 67,500-mark and the death toll has topped the 3,700-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 67,586 cases and 3,737 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Delhi with 62,655 cases. The national capital crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 62,087 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Gujarat, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 27,880 cases with 19,917 patients recovered and 1,685 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 18,322 cases of which 11,601 have recovered and 569 patients are dead.

Rajasthan has reported 15,232 positive cases so far of which 11,910 patients have recovered and 356 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 14,358 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 8,687 recovered and 569 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 3,311 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

The Delhi Government on Monday issued SOP for the management of COVID-19 patients. As per the guidelines, for patients tested by Rapid Testing method, cases of, moderate /severe illnesses will be transferred to the hospital. Mild/ Pre-symptomatic patients will be shifted to COVID Care Centre (CCC) to assess eligibility for home isolation. Patients on home isolation will be discharged from treatment as per the discharge policy of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which mandates discharge from home isolation after 10 days.

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a consultation with chief ministers of all states to discuss ways to control the spread of the virus. He made it clear that the nationwide lockdown will not be imposed again. In fact, a period of unlocking has begun.

The central government still keeps denying that community transmission is taking place in India.