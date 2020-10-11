Coronavirus Outbreak: India reports 74,383 new cases; tally breaches 70-lakh mark

With over 70,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Sunday (October 11) crossed the 70 lakh-mark, while the death toll has topped the 1 lakh-mark as well.

With over 70,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Sunday (October 11) crossed the 70 lakh-mark, while the death toll has topped the 1 lakh-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 70,53,807 cases, which include 8,67,496 active cases; 60,77,977 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 1,08,334 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 74,383 new COVID-19 cases and 918 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 15.17-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 7,50,517 cases. The state crossed Karnataka to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Karnataka is third on the list with 7,00,786 cases.

After Karnataka comes Tamil Nadu comes, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 6,51,370 cases with 5,97,033 patients recovered, and 10,187 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,33,712 cases of which 3,87,149 have recovered and 6,353 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 3,06,559 positive cases so far of which 2,78,812 patients have recovered and 5,740 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 2,91,194 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 2,55,8383 recovered and 5,563 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 2,79,856 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 8,68,77,242 samples have been tested up to October 10 for COVID-19. Out of these, 10,78,544 samples were tested yesterday.