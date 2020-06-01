Coronavirus Outbreak: In highest spike yet, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.90 lakh cases; 5,394 deaths

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.90 lakh-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 5,300-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 1,90,535 cases, which includes 93,322 active cases; 91,819 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 5,394 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. In fact, this is the highest spike in India's COVID-19 tally so far. The last highest spike in the tally was yesterday when India registered 8,380 COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Notably, the country has witnessed significant and consecutive highest jumps in the country's COVID-19 tally for the major part of these past few weeks.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 67,655 positive cases of infection and 2,286 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 39,000-mark and the death toll has topped the 1,200-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 39,686 cases and 1,279 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 22,333 cases, which overtook Delhi due to a recent massive spike in the number of cases. The national capital is third on the list with 19,844 cases.

After Delhi comes Gujarat, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 16,794 with 9,919 patients recovered and 1,038 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 8,831 cases of which 6,032 have recovered and 195 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 8,089 positive cases so far of which 4,842 patients have recovered and 350 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 8,075 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 4,843 recovered and 217 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 1270 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that a total of 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

It is to be noted that India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVID-19 tracker.

The COVID-19-necessitated lockdown in the containment zones was extended for two more weeks till June 30 by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', will have an economic focus.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.