Coronavirus Outbreak: In address to the nation, PM Modi gives 9 call to actions this Navratri

Seeking support of Indians in the fight against coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Indians to not venture out of the homes for next few weeks unless absolutely necessary as he appealed people to follow a 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22.

In his address to the nation on coronavirus issue, Modi asked senior citizens to not step out of their homes to follow 'Social Distancing' which has been proved to be an important weapon against COVID-19.

This came as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India rose to 173 on Thursday. The death toll reached 4 after a patient in Punjab passed away. The pandemic has claimed over 9,000 lives globally while more than 2 lakh cases have been reported so far.

Earlier, Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 and also discussed ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness. He emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organizations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.

In his televised address, Modi also asked people to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check-ups.

"If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone for one month. We should keep in mind that pressure should not come on hospitals," he said.

"The festival of Navratri is coming in a few days. This is the festival of Shakti worship. My wish is that India moves ahead with full force," he said in his concluding remarks.

Here are nine call to actions give by Modi:

1- Every Indian should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential.

2- Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only.

3- Dutifully observe 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

4- In a tribute to those working round the clock to keep India healthy - such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff - express gratitude to them at 5 PM on March 5, the day of the Janata Curfew, from your homes.

5- Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so.

6- Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

7- PM Modi appeals to people of the business community and higher-income groups to not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners.

8- Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies.

9- Stay away from rumours.