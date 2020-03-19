Coronavirus outbreak: Himachal Pradesh government bans entry of tourist buses

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday banned the entry of tourist buses in the state in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made the announcement, saying that the preventive measure was taken to check the spread of the virus in the state.

He also said that buses and vehicles entering the state were being sanitised. Moreover, he said that outsiders visiting the state were scrutinized.

Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) Tanda and Medical College Ner Chowk in Mandi are being used to set up isolation wards.

The Himachal Pradesh government also the government-controlled temples in Himachal Pradesh in a bid to avoid mass gatherings, thereby preventing people from getting infected by the coronavirus.

Until now Uttarakhand has not reported a single coronavirus case yet.

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 173. This includes cured cases as well as deaths.

The highest number of positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 45, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala is second with 29 cases, including two foreign nationals and three patients who already recovered.