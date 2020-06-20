Coronavirus Outbreak: Highest single-day spike takes India's COVID-19 tally to 3.95 lakh cases, death toll nears 13,000

As the coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly, India has now become the fourth worst-affected nation from the virus and also the biggest epicenter of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Asia.

With over 14,500 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Saturday crossed the 3.95 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 12,900-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 3,95,048 cases, which includes 1,68,269 active cases; 2,13,831 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 12,948 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 14,516 new COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. In fact, this is the highest spike in the country's COVID-19 tally as of yet.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1,24,331 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 5,893 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 62,000-mark and the death toll has topped the 3,300-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 62,875 cases and 3,311 deaths.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 54,449 cases, which overtook Delhi due to a recent massive spike in the number of cases. The national capital is third on the list with 53,116 cases.

Notably, Delhi on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,137 new positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 53,116. As many as 66 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,035

After Delhi comes Gujarat, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 26,198 cases with 18,167 patients recovered and 1,619 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 16,594 cases of which 9,995 have recovered and 507 patients are dead.

Rajasthan has reported 14,156 positive cases so far of which 10,997 patients have recovered and 333 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 13,090 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 7,303 recovered and 529 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 2,913 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 66,16,496 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 19th June, of which 1,89,869 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a consultation with chief ministers of all states to discuss ways to control the spread of the virus. He made it clear that the nationwide lockdown will not be imposed again. In fact, a period of unlocking has begun.

The central government still keeps denying that community transmission is taking place in India.