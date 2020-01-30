Coronavirus Outbreak: First confirmed case of India reported in Kerala

The patient, a student of the Wuhan University, is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the government said.

India reported its first positive case of novel coronavirus infection in Kerala, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, it said.

Many more suspected cases have been reported from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi but only one sample has been reported positive till now.

Amid scares of Novel coronavirus outbreak across the world, a man from Tripura has been suspected to die due to this infection in Malaysia.

The 23-year-old youth identified as Manir Hossain was working in a restaurant there and was reportedly admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus infection.

The family claims that Manir died due to nCorona-2019. If the authorities will confirm coronavirus as the cause of his death, he will be the first Indian national to die due to this deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China from novel coronavirus has risen to 170 with over 7,700 cases of infection in the country. Besides China, 15 other countries have reported confirmed cases of infection.

National Institute of Virology in Pune is the nodal centre for testing of the samples.