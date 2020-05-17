Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 tally in India sees highest spike yet, crosses 90,000-mark; death toll tops 2,800

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 90,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll has topped the 2,800-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 90,927 cases, which includes 53,946 active cases; 34,109 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 2,872 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,987 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. In fact, this is the highest spike in India's COVID-19 tally so far. The last highest jump was of a spike of about 4,213 cases on May 11.

Yesterday, the COVID-19 tally in India was nearing the 82,000-mark, while the death toll had already topped the 2,600-mark. However, the recovery rate this morning stands at 37.51%, the Health Ministry informed.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 30,706 positive cases of infection and 1,135 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 18,500-mark and the death toll is nearing the 700-mark as well. At 9 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 18,555 cases and 696 deaths.

Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat with 10,989 cases, which overtook Tamil Nadu due to a recent massive spike in the number of cases. Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 10,585 cases. In fact, the COVID-19 case tallies in these two states are extremely close and are likely to surpass each other at any moment.

After Tamil Nadu comes Delhi, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 9,333 with 3,926 patients recovered and 129 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 4,960 cases of which 2,944 have recovered and 126 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 4,790 positive cases so far of which 2,315 patients have recovered and 243 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 4,258 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 2,441 recovered and 104 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 588 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

King George's Medical University (KGMU) has informed that out of the 1,487 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, the results of 29 are positive.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is ending today i.e May 17, while the fourth phase of the lockdown is supposed to continue from tomorrow (May 18) till May 31. However, it will be completely different in effect from the previous few lockdowns, including separate sets of restrictions and relaxations for separate states.