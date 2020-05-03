Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 tally in India nears 40,000-mark; death toll tops 1,300

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India is nearing the 40,000-mark, according to data available on Sunday, while the death toll has topped the 1,300-mark as well. At 11 AM on Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in the country reached 39,980, which includes 28,046 active cases, 10,633 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 1,301 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as many as 2,644 more COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 12,000-mark with at least 500 deaths. The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have reached 12,296, including 2,000 discharged cases and 521 deaths.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Gujarat is in second place with 5,054 coronavirus cases. The state has reported 262 deaths, while 896 people have been discharged.

Delhi's count stands at 4,122 of which 1,256 patients have recovered, while 64 patients have lost their lives.

While Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 2,757 with 1,341 patients recovered and 29 fatalities, Rajasthan has reported 2,770 cases of which 1,121 has recovered and 65 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,846 positive cases so far of which 624 patients have recovered and 151 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 2,487 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 689 recovered and 43 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 499 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that a total of 10,46,450 samples have been tested as of 9 AM on May 3.

The MHA had on Friday also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the green and orange zones.

The classification of districts into red, green, and orange zones is being shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with the States and Union Territories (UTs) on a weekly basis, or earlier, as required. While States and UTs can include additional districts as red and orange zones, they may not lower the classification of a district included by MoHFW in the list of red or orange zones.

The new guidelines also prescribe certain measures for the wellbeing and safety of persons. Hence, the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 PM to 7 AM, the MHA said. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders [curfew] under Section 144 of CrPC, for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance, the ministry has said.