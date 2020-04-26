Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 tally in India crosses 26,000-mark, highest spike in a day; death toll 824

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll topped the 800-mark. As of 10 AM on Sunday, India's COVID-19 tally has reached 26,496, out of which 19,868 patients are active cases while 5,804 cases have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The current death toll stands at 824.

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as many as 1,990 new cases and 49 deaths have been reported from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 7,600-mark. As many as 811 cases were reported from the state in a single day. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State with 7,628 cases of which 1,076 patients have recovered and 323 patients have died.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. With 600 new cases and around 13 deaths, the city on Sunday crossed the 5,000-mark in terms of the COVID-19 case tally while the death toll is nearing 200 just in the city alone. Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Gujarat now stands in the second spot with 3,071 cases, of which 282 have recovered and 133 people have died.

Meanwhile, Delhi's count stands at 2,625 of which 869 patients have recovered, while 54 patients have lost their lives.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,821 with 960 patients recovered and 23 fatalities.

Rajasthan has reported 2,083 cases of which 493 have recovered and 33 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 2,096 positive cases so far of which 210 patients have recovered and 99 patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 1,793 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 261 recovered and 27 people have succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 457 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has said that 15 districts across the country have not reported any fresh case of coronavirus in the last 28 days.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. A nationwide lockdown is in place, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, who had declared an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 12 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

