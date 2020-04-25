Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 tally in India crosses 24,500; death toll 775, highest fatality spike in 24 hours

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 775 and the number of infected cases topped the 24,500-mark in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

At 10 AM on Saturday, the COVID-19 tally in India stood at 244,506 cases, which includes 18,668 active cases, 5,063 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 775 deaths.

As many as 1,429 new cases 57 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Notably, the cases number more than 70 among foreign nationals.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with more than 6,000 cases and 280 deaths. According to the morning update by the ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State with 6,817 cases of which 840 patients have recovered and 301 patients have died.

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. Gujarat now stands in the second spot with 2,815 cases, of which 265 have recovered and 127 people have died.

Meanwhile, Delhi ranks third in terms of the worst-hit state/UTs in India. Delhi's count stands at 2,514 of which 857 patients have recovered, while 53 patients have lost their lives.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 figure stands at 1,755 with 866 patients recovered and 22 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 2,034 cases of which 230 have recovered and 27 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,852 positive cases so far of which 210 patients have recovered and 92 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 1,621 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 247 recovered and 25 people have succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 450 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government said on Friday that the lockdown has been effective in slowing down the infection rate in the country.

The Health Ministry said that 15 districts across the country have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days.

(With ANI inputs)