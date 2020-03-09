Headlines

India

Coronavirus outbreak: Confirmed cases rise to 43 in India, global death toll crosses 3800

In Kerala, the number of positive cases has risen to six, including a child who returned from Italy recently.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 09, 2020, 06:02 PM IST

A three-year-old child who returned to Kerala from Italy tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the number of those infected in India to 43.

In Kerala, the number of positive cases has risen to six, with the child being treated at the isolation ward of Ernakulam's Kalamassery Medical College hospital while five others undergoing treatment in Pathanamthitta.

Twelve people, including the child and its parents, are under observation in the isolation ward of Kochi's Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

The child and its family returned to India at 7.55 am on March 7 by an Emirates flight (EK 530). The state health authorities have appealed to all the passengers of the flight to report to them immediately.

The Kerala government has warned that failure to inform authorities about travel history and symptoms would be considered a crime and such people would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, a person who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai and was admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital with symptoms of coronavirus has went missing. 

Sindhu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, said the person has not been tested positive and only has fever. 

"No positive case has been found in Mangaluru till now. He has not shown any coronavirus-related symptoms. He just had a fever. He was shifted to district hospital last night, but he is not cooperating with us. He is not ready to stay in a hospital. We are convincing him," the DC said. 

So far, 43 cases have been confirmed in India, including 16 Italian tourists. The four new cases confirmed on Monday were reported from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 110,000 with the death toll rising up to 3,882.

