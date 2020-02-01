Headlines

Coronavirus outbreak: China death toll reaches 258, Air India flight carrying 324 Indians lands in Delhi

A day after the WHO on Thursday declared a global emergency over the deadly novel coronavirus, China reported 2000 more cases and 45 new fatalities. Italy became the 20th country to report a case of coronavirus infection.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 07:47 AM IST

Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has reached Italy, making it the 20th country to report a confirmed case of the infection that has taken 258 so far.

A day after the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared a global emergency over the deadly novel coronavirus, China reported 2000 more cases and 45 new fatalities. Italy became the 20th country to report a case of coronavirus infection. 

The first two confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease were reported in Italy both of whom had a travel history to Wuhan, the WHO said. 

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 in China, authorities said, adding that 258 have been killed so far. 

The number of cases has crossed the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak that began in southern China and had infected 8,098 people worldwide, killing 774.

Meanwhile, the United States has imposed travel restrictions for foreign nationals who travelled to China in the past two weeks, reports said. Foreign nationals who are the immediate family of US citizens or permanent residents are exempt, CNN reported. 

Countries that have reported confirmed cases of coronavirus are China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, USA, Canada, France, Finland, Germany, Italy and UAE. 

India on Friday sent a special aircraft to China to evacuate Indians stranded in Wuhan city. The flight carrying 324 Indians took off around midnight (IST) and landed at Delhi on Saturday morning.

A team of five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, one paramedical staff from Air India with prescribed medicine from doctors, masks, overcoats, and packed food were boarded in the aircraft. A team of engineers and security personnel are also there in the 423-seater jumbo B747 aircraft. The entire evacuation mission is being led by Captain Amitabh Singh, Director of Operation, Air India.

Two facilities have been created near Delhi where evacuees can be monitored for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members, to watch for any signs of infection.

While the Indian Army has built a facility near Haryana's Manesar for approximately 300 people, another centre has been created by the ITBP at Chawla camp in Delhi. 

All male passengers (approx. 280) are to be sent to Manesar Camp and families/females (approx. 90) can be housed in the ITBP camp.

Most of those evacuated are Indian students studying in China. One confirmed case in India is also a student from Kerala who returned home and was confirmed to have carried the coronavirus. 

Those found infected will be shifted to the designated hospital for further investigation and management.In that case, it will be also assessed if further quarantine of the contacts is required.

In addition, a 50-bedded critical care facility has been set-up at Safdurjung Hospital in Delhi for critical care of the patients

