Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre mulling extension of lockdown by two weeks

Most states are reportedly in favour of extension of the lockdown.

The Centre is considering a request by the states to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown over coronavirus by two weeks beyond April 14, a government spokesperson said on Saturday.

The suggestion by the states was conveyed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers on Saturday. The video conference was held to take states' feedback on whether the 21-nation-wide lockdown be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of the infections.

"During the video-conferencing on coronavirus in India with state CMs today, most states requested PM @narendramodi to extend the lockdown for 2 more weeks. The Central Government is considering this request," KS Dhatwalia, Director General of Press Information Bureau (DG-PIB), said in a tweet.

Punjab and Odisha are two states that have already announced extending the lockdown beyond April 14 when the current spell of 21-day shutdown across the country ends on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is said to have suggested that the nationwide lockdown should be extended till April 30 said: "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown."

"Today, India’s position is better than in many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

During the video conference, Kejriwal was of the view that the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, should be extended to the whole of India and not only in Delhi.

During the video conference, Prime Minister Modi said he believes that "Jaan hai to Jahan hai (If you have life, you have the world)" and he had also conveyed to the nation in his address.

"When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save the life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home," Modi said.

"'Jaan Bhi and Jahan Bhi' (World with life)- a future where people care about both the aspects, follow their duties and abide by the directions of the government - this will be important for India's prosperous and healthy future," he added.

India has reported 7,447 confirmed cases and the death toll of 239, according to the Union Health Ministry. More than 700 have been cured and discharged.