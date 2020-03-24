Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre asks states to deploy fiscal resources for additional medical facilities

The Centre has asked states to deploy fiscal resources for establishing additional medical facilities such as hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards, expanding and upgrading existing facilities.

The Centre on Tuesday asked all the state governments to deploy fiscal resources for establishing additional medical facilities such as hospitals, clinical labs, isolation wards, expanding and upgrading existing facilities to combat the challenge posed by the spread of novel coronavirus.

These facilities need to be well equipped with ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPEs), masks and drugs to treat the COVID-19 patients.

The direction to the state governments was issued as the coronavirus cases neared 500 and one more death from the infection reported taking the toll to ten.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of states, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said, "All states should immediately identify and earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID19 cases and ensure they are fully ready in the event of a further spike in the number of confirmed cases."

The Central Government has also asked the states and Union territories to clamp curfew wherever necessary in the wake of people defying lockdown orders in several parts of the country.

At least 32 states and Union territories announced complete lockdown till March 31 to deal with the pandemic.

The Centre had on Monday directed states to strictly enforce the lockdown and take legal action against violators. The directions were issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented that people are not taking the lockdown in the country seriously.

The government on Sunday decided to suspend all metro and train services across the country as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. Metro rail services on all operational networks across the country will remain suspended till March 31, 2020.

All passenger train services on Indian Railways including premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway will be cancelled till March 31.

Domestic passenger flights will also be suspended from midnight Tuesday.

The number of positive coronavirus cases across India rose to 482 on Tuesday with 10 deaths reported so far. With 106 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country.