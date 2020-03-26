Coronavirus outbreak: Ban on international flights extended till April 14

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, all international flights will be suspended till April 14 midnight.

The new order extends the suspension from March 22 to April 14 6:30 PM.

"All scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 12am of April 14. However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation" DCGA circular stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

In his second address to the nation within a week, Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of paramount interest to his government.

In India, the total number of recorded positive cases has climbed to 649.