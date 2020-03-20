Headlines

India

Coronavirus outbreak: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces measures to tackle COVID-19

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a slew of measures to tackle the spread of Coronavirus outbreak which has infected 206 people in India and killed four.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 20, 2020, 05:58 PM IST

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a slew of measures to tackle the spread of Coronavirus outbreak which has infected 206 people in India and killed four.

He announced that 50% of employees in government offices will come on a rotational basis. He further said that all school and college examinations have been cancelled in view of the pandemic.

'From today we have issued certain instructions that in govt offices only 50% of employees will come on a rotational basis. All examinations have been cancelled,' he said.

Moreover, he said that the hand stamping process will be initiated by the state for people coming from outside the state. "Hand stamping will start from day after tomorrow for people who are coming from outside the state," the minister said.

Meanwhile, in light of the decision taken by the Centre to ban international flights from March 22 for a week, the state government will transfer US$ 200 allowance to Assamese students stranded in countries outside India till flight services resume.

'As Govt of India has announced that no incoming aircraft will be allowed so many students from Assam are stuck in various countries. We will transfer US$ 200 to them so that they can have an allowance for state govt till flight services are resumed,' Biswa said.

Moreover, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election in the pandemic, an election official said. Polls in 40 constituencies were scheduled to be held on April 4 but it will be now be held by April end.

"We have issued a notification deferring the election", PTI quoted Assam State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar as saying.

Earlier, Biswa Sarma said that the state government had sent recommendations to the  Election Commission to take appropriate decision in view of the epidemic.

The state has recorded zero coronavirus cases until now, Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Until now (Friday), the total number of confirmed cases stands at 206 in the country. The aforementioned statistics also include 19 who have been cured/discharged and four reported deaths.   

