Coronavirus Outbreak: All metro, rail services across India suspended; 75 districts with reported cases under lockdown

The government on Sunday decided to close down all metro, rail and interstate bus services to contain the spread of novel coronavirus that has so far infected 341 people across India.

In a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary to discuss the people's response to 'Janata Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decisions were taken to impose a lockdown on 75 districts where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Only essential services will be allowed in 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases related to coronavirus, the government said in a press release.

"A high-level meeting was held today morning with Chief Secretaries of all the States by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. All the Chief Secretaries informed that there is overwhelming and spontaneous response to the call for Janta Curfew given by the Hon’ble Prime Minister," the government said.

"In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID 19, it was agreed that there is urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till 31st March 2020," it added.

"Following detailed discussions, the State Governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19. The State Governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation. It was noted that several State Governments have already issued orders in this regard," the government press release said.

"All train services suspended till March 231 including suburban rail services. However, goods trains are exempted," it said.

All metro rail services suspended till March 31, it added.

State government will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in about 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Interstate passenger transport including buses has also to be suspended till March 31, 2020.

The decisions were taken in continuation of the 'Janata Curfew' imposed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. The call for 'Janata Curfew' was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Sunday.

Earlier, the Indian Railways announced that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc will be cancelled till the March 31.

However, bare minimum level of services of suburban trains and Kolkata Metro Rail will continue up to till Sunday midnight, the Railways said.

To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, the movement of goods trains will continue.

Full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till June 21, 2020.