Coronavirus outbreak: All cinema theatres across Kerala to remain closed till March 31

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, it has now been decided that all cinema theatres in Kerala will remain closed till March 31. The decision was taken by various Malayalam cinema organisations after a meeting in Kochi.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan had confirmed six more cases of coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 12.

As a preventive measure, all official public functions have been banned and a high alert has been sounded across the state. Pinarayi gave the confirmation after a special meeting of the state cabinet and told the media persons that appeal will be put out to people to avoid public gatherings.

The minister also instructed that classes and examinations for students till Class 7 in schools to be cancelled.

"Exams for classes 8th, 9th and 10th standard will, however, continue as per schedule. Legal steps will be initiated against those hiding their travel history. All people returning from COVID 19 countries should report to health authorities. Screening facilities at airports will be strengthened", said Vijayan.

The Kerala Chief Minister has also said that the number of coronavirus screening centres and testing labs in the state will also be increased. Besides these, the state government is also taking steps to tackle the menace of rumours and fake news being circulated.

"Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours and fake news. For those flying in and out of the airports in Kerala, passenger manifest is to be collected from the airlines. The availability of sanitisers and masks will be ensured," Chief Minister Vijayan said.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 110,000 with the death toll crossing 4,000.