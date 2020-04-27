Coronavirus Outbreak: 88 healthcare workers in two Delhi hospitals test positive for COVID-19

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, at least 39 healthcare workers including doctors, paramedics, and other medical staff at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in New Delhi were quarantined after they were suspected of being contracted with COVID-19. Notably, as many 30 healthcare personnel from this hospital had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

In a separate case, as many as 58 healthcare workers at the Jagjeevan Ram Hospital in the national capital also tested positive for COVID-19 on this day, thereby pushing the total number of healthcare professionals who have contracted the coronavirus till now to 88.

Earlier this month, at least 39 members of the medical staff at the Max Hospital in Delhi were also asked to go into self-quarantine after two heart patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in Saket tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to this, 30 healthcare workers at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS Delhi were advised to go into quarantine after they came in contact with a man who had come to AIIMS with neurological problems and had later tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India neared the 28,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll had topped the 850-mark on this day.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. A nationwide lockdown is in place, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, who had declared an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Monday marks Day 13 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

However, a few states are willing to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that the situation remains under control. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing today. The meeting focused on deciding the way ahead in the fight against coronavirus as well as strategies to exit from the current lockdown in a phased manner.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had on Sunday said that 283 districts in the country haven't reported a single case of coronavirus till now. The minister also apprised that as of now, the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1%, compared to 7% at the global level.