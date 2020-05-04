Coronavirus Outbreak: 42,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,389 deaths in India
In the last 24 hours, 2573 new cases and 83 deaths have been recorded across the country.
The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 1300 on Monday with the number of infected cases rising above 42,000 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.
As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 29,685 as 11,761 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.
A total of 42,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India so far with 1,389 deaths. This included 111 foreign nationals who have been infected with the virus.
Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 12,974 cases and 548 deaths. 2115 people have been cured and discharged in the state, the data provided by the Centre said.
Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 5,428 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 290 have succumbed to the disease.
Delhi has reported 4,549 cases of coronavirus with 64 deaths and 1362 people have been discharged after the treatment, the data on the MoHFW website showed.
Madhya Pradesh has a total of 2942 positive cases including 798 patients recovered/discharged and 165 fatalities.
Here is the state-wise data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1650
|524
|36
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|517
|125
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|94
|19
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|57
|36
|0
|8
|Delhi
|4549
|1362
|64
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|5428
|1042
|290
|11
|Haryana
|442
|245
|5
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|34
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|701
|287
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|115
|22
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|642
|304
|26
|16
|Kerala
|500
|401
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2942
|798
|165
|19
|Maharashtra
|12974
|2115
|548
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|163
|60
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|25
|Punjab
|1102
|117
|21
|26
|Rajasthan
|2886
|1356
|71
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|3023
|1379
|30
|28
|Telangana
|1082
|490
|29
|29
|Tripura
|16
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|60
|39
|1
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2742
|758
|45
|32
|West Bengal
|963
|151
|35
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|42836*
|11762
|1389
The Centre last week announced the extension of nationwide lockdown for two weeks. The third phase of lockdown started on Monday and will continue till May 17. The nationwide started on March 25, a day after the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Centre has eased restrictions in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones.
The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the green and orange zones.
While some states have decided to abide by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines to regulate different activities in the red, green, and orange hotspot zones based on risk profiling, some of the other states have decided to modify the pre-existing regulations to allow considerable relaxation. Many states have announced the opening of shops selling non-essential items like clothes, shoes, stationery, paan, cigarettes, and liquor.