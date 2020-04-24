Coronavirus Outbreak: 4 more central teams formed to assess ground situation in Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai

The Centre on Friday said it has formed 4 more Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) which are being sent to Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai to assess the ground situation of COVID-19 management.

Earlier, six IMCTs - two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - were formed to make an on-spot assessment of the situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal on coronavirus crisis.

Addressing the media on Friday, Ministry of Home Affairs official Punya Salila Srivastava said all of the IMCTs have reached their fixed destinations and have started working.

Four new teams will be sent to Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Besides, the team sent to Mumbai has been given the additional responsibility of Thane.

These teams are also being led by an Additional Secretary level officer and have a public health specialist and disaster management specialist among its members, Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA, said.

Earlier, teams which are in the field have sent their feedback.

"Indore team has reported that there are 171 containment zones in Indore, out of which 20 are in serious condition. The team has visited Mhaw hotspot and containment zone and held detailed discussions with the contact tracing and active case screening survey teams. The team has found that kits, masks, PPEs and safety equipment are available in sufficient quantity, health infrastructure and protection of health professionals is being ensured and lockdown measures are being satisfactorily observed. This apart, the team visited centres for Divyang Jan, quarantine centres, health centres, dedicated COVID hospitals, PDS shops, migrant camps etc," the MHA official said.

"The IMCT held discussions with all stakeholders like public representatives, NGOs, medical college officers, farmers, traders among others. The team has also found that the government has provided a 'trade document' by which farmers can sell wheat to traders at MSP, without visiting mandis. IMCT has found out about usefulness of this trade document from farmers and traders who have used it. IMCT is tirelessly discussing with the administration as to how contact tracing and active case monitoring can be made more effective, testing and sampling facilities can be increased, farmers be made aware about 'Sauda Patra' and increase the supply of nutritious rations in slums. The team has also met the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and senior officers of the state," she added.

The Mumbai IMCT has visited Dharavi, Govandi and Wadala slum areas, the official said.

At Dharavi, people using community toilets have to come out of their houses. The team has suggested that portable toilets be set up at necessary locations so that the number of community toilets can be increased. As the administration is dependent on home quarantine at Dharavi, IMCT has suggested that institutional quarantine facility be arranged for 2000-3000 people and testing and surveillance teams be augmented using local volunteers.

The team has visited institutional quarantines, COVID hospitals and community kitchens also. They held detailed discussions with all stakeholders, especially NGOs. The team also discussed as to how problems can be resolved for non-COVID patients. They also participated in a video conference with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior officers.

All IMCTs are sharing their observations and suggestions with the state governments, Srivastava said.