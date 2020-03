Coronavirus outbreak: 277 Indians evacuated from Iran, taken to Army Wellness Facility in Jodhpur

A flight carrying 277 Indian passengers stranded in Iran landed at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning amidst the coronavirus epidemic.

Most of these Indians are pilgrims and have been stranded in the west Asian country since the outbreak of the Corona Crisis.

After landing at Delhi airport, the evacuees were taken to Jodhpur. A preliminary screening was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter the evacuees were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility established in Jodhpur Military Station.

India has so far evacuated 389 Indians from Iran in 4 batches. The last batch came from Iran on 16th March bringing 53 Indians--52 students and one teacher.

New Delhi has so far evacuated 1500 of its citizens from China, Japan, Iran, and Italy. The evacuations started from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the crisis earlier this year. The first evacuation flight went to Wuhan on 31st January and India carried out 2 more evacuations from the city later getting back more than 700 of its citizens.

India has also evacuated 48 citizens of 10 foreign countries during the various missions which include citizens of 4 South Asian countries--Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Bangladeshi citizens formed the largest group at 23, followed by the Maldives at 9, Sri Lanka at 2 and Nepal at one.