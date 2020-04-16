Coronavirus Outbreak: 12,380 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India; 414 deaths

According to the Health Ministry, around 37 deaths have been recorded in India in the past 24 hours.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare confirmed on Thursday that the total number of positive cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection has now crossed the 12,000-mark. India's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently stands at 12,380, which includes 10,477 active cases and 1,489 cured, discharged or migrated.

The COVID-19 death toll in India has risen to 414.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of positive COVID-19 cases in India with 2,916 cases including 295 recovered/discharged and 187 dead.

India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread in the country. The city has recorded over 60% of the cases and casualties of the state of Maharashtra.

Delhi comes second on the list with 1,578 COVID-19 positive cases, which includes 40 recovered or discharged patients and 32 deaths.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list of worst-hit states/UTs and has till now recoded 1,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes 118 recovered patients and 14 deaths.

Rajasthan has crossed the 1,000-cases mark with 1,023 positive COVID-19 in the state, including 147 recovered patients and three deaths. Madhya Pradesh is hovering around the 1,000 cases mark with 987 positive COVID-19 cases including 64 recovered or discharged and 53 deaths.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis exacerbates in India, the central government on Wednesday earmarked 170 districts as hotspots in the 'Red Zone' with the aim to adopt stricter lockdown measures in these regions for checking the pandemic outbreak in its tracks. The Red Zone hotspots are essentially the regions that have reported a significant number of positive cases, contributing more than 80% of cases in India with a doubling rate of less than four days.

Meanwhile, 207 non-hotspot districts ith clusters and non-infected districts have also been classified as 'Green Zone'.

The Health Ministry had a day earlier stated that there is no community transmission of India so far, adding that the chain of transmission of coronavirus can be broken successfully if no case is reported for 28 days from a particular area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday morning announced the extension of the countrywide lockdown till May 3.