Coronavirus: Ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare workers gets President's nod

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday gave his assent for promulgating an ordinance making acts of violence against the healthcare personnel who are fighting COVID-19 pandemic as cognizable and non-bailable offences.

The ordinance amends the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and also provides for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property.

"The President has given his assent for the promulgation of the ordinance," the Health Ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The offenders will be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term of three months to five years, and with fine of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000, the government said, adding that in case of causing grievous hurt, imprisonment shall be for a term six months to seven years and with fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. In addition, the offender shall also be liable to pay compensation to the victim and twice the fair market value for damage of property.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet held a meeting and approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to protect healthcare service personnel and property including their living/working premises against violence during epidemics.

"There have been instances of the most critical service providers i.e. members of healthcare services being targeted and attacked by miscreants, thereby obstructing them from doing their duties. They have been perceived by some as carriers of the virus.This has led to cases of their stigmatization and ostracization and sometimes worse, acts of unwarranted violence and harassment," the statement from the ministry said.

"Some incidents of violence have taken place which has demoralized the medical fraternity. It is felt that separate and most stringent provisions for emergent times are needed to act as effective deterrents to any such incidents of violence," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also hailed the development.