Coronavirus: One positive case in Jammu and Kashmir, over 500 in quarantine

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration released a bullet listed measures by health personnel being taken to combat the coronavirus threat in the region. An individual in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first instance of a positive case of the infection in the region. Other than this, 705 people have been put into surveillance and over 500 people have been quarantined.

According to a bulletin posted by the administration, a number of people who are suspected to be infected with the virus are under surveillance and have been quarantined at home or hospital.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, till date, 705 number of travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, 491 in home quarantine (including Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), nine in hospital quarantine, 53 in home surveillance, while 150 completed their 28 days surveillance period. 56 samples have been sent for testing, 26 of them are negative, while one tested positive and 29 reports are awaited," the bulletin read.

Reports corroborated that the individual who has been tested positive for coronavirus infection in Jammu & Kashmir is a 63-year-old woman who has had a travel history to Iran. The J&K administration is also running full-fledged coronavirus testing and screening facilities in Government College Jammu and at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Soura in Srinagar.

According to updates on Tuesday night, around 50 people across India have tested positive for coronavirus. However, there have been zero deaths from the virus in the country so far.

The World Health Organisation has declared the novel coronavirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). To date, it has spread to 115 countries with 114,635 confirmed cases. The virus has claimed over 4,000 lives in countries including China, Italy, South Korea, and Iran.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 110,000 with the death toll crossing 4,000.