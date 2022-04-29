NTAGI panel recommends inclusion of Covovax in inoculation drive for 12-17 age group

India began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16.

The Standing Technical Sub-Committee of the NTAGI has recommended Serum Institute of India's Covovax anti-Covid vaccine for the inoculation of children in the 12-17 age group. The vaccine had already received the emergency use authorization last year.

"The COVID-19 working group of the NTAGI (National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) had earlier reviewed data related to Covovax and okayed it. The NTAGI's Standing Technical Sub-Committee which met on Friday has recommended that the vaccine can be used for 12-17 years age group," an official source told the news agency PTI.

Serum Institute of India (SII) Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Union Health Ministry recently, requesting for Covovax's inclusion in the immunisation drive for those 12 years and above.

Singh had stated that the Pune-based firm wanted to provide Covovax to private hospitals at Rs 900 per dose plus GST and was waiting for directions to supply it to the Centre. However, the price of the vaccine for the government was not mentioned.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16.

