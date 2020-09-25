Coronavirus news: 86,052 new cases, 1141 deaths in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated and 92,290 deaths.

Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 2,75,404, Karnataka 95,568, Andhra Pradesh 69,353, Uttar Pradesh 61,300 and Tamil Nadu 46,405.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 24 is 6,89,28,440. The number of samples tested on September 24 is 14,92,409.

On Friday, the health ministry said that 75 per cent of new cases of coronavirus in the country are concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories (UT) so as 74 per cent of new recoveries.

In a tweet, the Ministry said, "#IndiaFightsCorona. 75 per cent of new cases in the country are concentrated in 10 States/UTs. 10 States/UTs also account for 74 per cent of new recoveries. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are among these, reporting higher number of recoveries and new COVID-19 cases too."

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that phase-3 trial of the coronavirus vaccine `COVAXIN` will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October.

"The phase-3 trial of COVAXIN being developed by Bharat Biotech will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October," said Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad here in a press conference.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with Bharat Biotech for the development of the COVAXIN. Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepak Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested to increase testing for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.