Coronavirus news: 96,424 fresh infections push India's count over 52 lakh

India has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August and seems on course to cross the United States as the country with the most number of cases.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 52 lakh-mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Friday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths.

Among the States, Maharashtra has 3,02,135 active COVID-19 cases, Karnataka 1,03,650, Andhra Pradesh 88,197, Uttar Pradesh 68,235, and Delhi 31,721.

Deaths in India have been relatively low, and it has a fatality rate of 1.62%.

The Health Ministry also said that 60 per cent of the country's active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit States. It also said that there are 13 States and Union Territories that have less than 5,000 active cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry also stated that that the Centre is "proactively supporting" high caseload States and Union Territories.

"Several Central teams deputed for providing support. Capacities of ICU doctors built up through teleconsultation by AIIMS, New Delhi. Active steps being taken to ensure adequate Medical Oxygen in health facilities," it said in another tweet.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the government was making all-round efforts to bring the COVID-19 mortality rate down to less than one per cent, which currently stands at 1.64 per cent, still the lowest in the world.

On September 10 also, the Centre had informed that more than 74 per cent of the total active cases of COVID-19 were in five most affected states of which Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh together contribute a whopping 49 per cent of total active cases.



Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 17th September. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested yesterday.