Coronavirus news: 96,424 fresh infections push India's count over 52 lakh

Headlines

Delhi minor rape case explained: All about horrific sexual violence case against Premoday Khakha

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

'Watching it on loop': Internet goes gaga over Mumbai cop's moves on Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaala song

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi minor rape case explained: All about horrific sexual violence case against Premoday Khakha

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

'She is Naagin': Tejasswi Prakash says thank you after paps wish her on Nag Panchami, watch hilarious video

Benefits of Ashwagandha for health

Benefits of eating hummus

Richest Indian-origin American business tycoons, their net worth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Prashanth Neel relocates post-production of Prabhas film to village in Karnataka because...

Adil Durrani claims Rakhi Sawant cheated, influenced Iranian woman to file rape case against him: 'Women like her...'

Sunny Deol breaks silence on Juhu villa auction, says 'we request no further...'

HomeIndia

India

Coronavirus news: 96,424 fresh infections push India's count over 52 lakh

India has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August and seems on course to cross the United States as the country with the most number of cases.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 18, 2020, 10:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 52 lakh-mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Friday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths.

Among the States, Maharashtra has 3,02,135 active COVID-19 cases, Karnataka 1,03,650, Andhra Pradesh 88,197, Uttar Pradesh 68,235, and Delhi 31,721.

India has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August and seems on course to cross the United States as the country with the most number of cases.

Deaths in India have been relatively low, and it has a fatality rate of 1.62%.

The Health Ministry also said that 60 per cent of the country's active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit States. It also said that there are 13 States and Union Territories that have less than 5,000 active cases of COVID-19.

"Around 60 per cent of the Active Cases are concentrated in only five most affected States. There are 13 States and UTs that even today have less than 5,000 Active Cases," the Ministry tweeted.

The Ministry also stated that that the Centre is "proactively supporting" high caseload States and Union Territories.

"Several Central teams deputed for providing support. Capacities of ICU doctors built up through teleconsultation by AIIMS, New Delhi. Active steps being taken to ensure adequate Medical Oxygen in health facilities," it said in another tweet.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the government was making all-round efforts to bring the COVID-19 mortality rate down to less than one per cent, which currently stands at 1.64 per cent, still the lowest in the world.

On September 10 also, the Centre had informed that more than 74 per cent of the total active cases of COVID-19 were in five most affected states of which Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh together contribute a whopping 49 per cent of total active cases.


Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 17th September. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested yesterday. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC Success Story: Meet IAS Rukmani Riar who failed class 6, cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching with AIR..

Srimad Ramayan: Sony TV releases promo of new mythological show, netizens say 'this looks better than entire Adipurush'

Meet woman with Rs 300 crore net worth at 35, got Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to...

Meet India’s richest banker ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, he was from...

SC seeks AG's assistance on plea for fixing time limit for govt to notify collegium proposals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE