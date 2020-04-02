Coronavirus lockdown: Women Jan Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 per month for next 3 months

In a relief to women with Jan Dhan account, the government has decided to give Rs 500 per month for the next three months to them through direct transfer. The move is said to benefit about 20 crore account holders.

The amount is a part of the 1.7 lakh crore Gareeb Kalyan package that was announced recently by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to help the poor tide over the coronavirus crisis.

The government has said that 53% of the Jan Dhan accounts belong to women.

The money will be released based on the last digit of the account number on the date given below in bracket.

0 or 1 (April 3)

2 or 3 (April 4)

4 or 5 (April 7)

6 or 7 (April 8)

8 or 9 (April 9)

The beneficiaries may then withdraw the money any day after April 9.

On March 27, Centre had announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package that was aimed at providing a safety net for those who've been hit the hardest due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It may be recalled that Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2014.

The objective of PMJDY is to ensure access to various financial services like availability of basic savings bank account, access to need-based credit, remittances facility, insurance and pension to weaker sections and low-income groups. The PMJDY also envisages channelling all government benefits to the beneficiary accounts and pushing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme of the central government.