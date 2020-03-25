Coronavirus lockdown: Students promoted to next class as Puducherry, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP cancel home exams

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads through the entire country like wildfire, many states are promoting students without conducting exams.

The Puducherry government announced on Wednesday that students of class 1 and class 9 will be promoted without examinations.

As Puducherry is under lockdown and it is not feasible to conduct Annual Examination for the students of Class I to IX. Therefore, it is decided to cancel the examinations for the Class I to IX & declare the students as "All Pass"," Directorate of School Education, Puducherry stated.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government took the decision to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board sans the annual exam.

"Since schools were asked to remain shut, the chief minister has decided to give mass promotion to students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11. This was necessary to keep the children safe," Ashwani Kumar, secretary in the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh cancelled exams for students of classes one to eight, and would be promoted to a higher standard in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Maharashtra too, the state government cancelled final exams for classes 1 to class 9, and class 11 following the outbreak in India, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

As of now, India has recorded 562 positive cases.