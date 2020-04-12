Coronavirus lockdown: Strategic Srinagar-Leh highway re-opened after four months amid COVID-19 crisis

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) re-opened the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway that connects Ladakh with the rest of the world amid coronavirus crisis across India.

Approximately 18 oil tankers and other essential commodities were initially allowed to move towards Leh/Ladakh from Zojilla pass. This feat was achieved despite Zojila pass receiving fresh snowfall.

The 425-kilometre road was closed since December last year due to heavy snowfall. However, according to the directions from Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, there was an emergent need for stockpiling essential commodities in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

In these dire times, the team of Project Beacon and Project Vijayak managed to clear fresh snow around Zojilla at the height of 11,500 feet and made the road motorable after snowfall this year broke all records of the last six decades.

The snow clearance operations were undertaken by project Beacon of BRO from Gagangir to zero points and the same was done by project Vijayak from Drass towards zero points.

The 21-days nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, is due to end on April 14. Most states are in the favour extending the lockdown and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister in a video conference by chief ministers on Saturday.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30 while others may soon follow suit.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 7529 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 242 fatalities have been reported.