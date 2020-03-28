Coronavirus Lockdown: SpiceJet offers transport to migrant labourers from Mumbai, Delhi to Patna

Indian budget carrier SpiceJet has offered its services to help stranded migrant workers in Mumbai and Delhi who are attempting to go back to their homes amid 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

Thousands of workers have been fleeing cities like Mumbai and Delhi, some on foot, to their homes in different parts of the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement on Friday, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "We are already flying food, medicines and medical equipment for the government every day. We would love to alleviate the suffering of these migrant workers especially those from Bihar by flying some flights between Delhi/Mumbai and Patna."

The airline had operated a special charter flight from Delhi to Coimbatore on Friday on the government's request.

"This flight was operated at very short notice and carried a Hazmat suit. This will help local authorities replicate and start local manufacturing," Singh said.

SpiceJet has offered our aircraft and crew for any humanitarian mission that the government needs us to fly, he said.

"We will do as much as we can to help our government and fellow citizens in the fight to defeat coronavirus. Corona warriors all over the country – be it our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, the police, volunteers – and our government is doing an excellent job. We at SpiceJet are proud and honoured to help our government and people in whatever small way we can," Singh added.

Hundreds of people, most of them migrant labourers and semi-skilled workers, continue to pour in on the Delhi border as they attempt to rush back to their homes in different districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

After authorities' request to these families to return back to their place of stay in Delhi bore no fruit, the UP government arranged some public transport buses to take these people home.

India has so far reported 873 cases of coronavirus with 19 deaths.