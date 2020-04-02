Coronavirus lockdown: PIB Mumbai urges people to stay home with Harry Potter meme

Today, the country entered its ninth day of the 21-day novel coronavirus lockdown. As the COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, the Maharashtra office of the Press Information Bureau on Wednesday tweeted a meme out of a Harry Potter scene.

With the post, the Government tried to educate netizens about the importance of staying indoors as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In reference to the fantasy series by JK Rowling, PIB Mumbai tweeted: "#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home? Yes, Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home. Wonder why? Well, ask any #HarryPotter fan you know! Yes, #StayHome during #LockDown21, #StayHomeStaySafe"

#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home? Yes, Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home. Wonder why? Well, ask any #HarryPotter fan you know! Yes, #StayHome during #LockDown21, #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/CX0pKV68nf — PIB in Maharashtra #StayHome (@PIBMumbai) April 1, 2020

The meme, which was from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part I, was quick to grab the attention of netizens.

Many big names from the entertainment industry have been making the best use of their social media platforms to raise awareness about the novel coronavirus and also the importance of taking precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Netizens praised PIB Mumbai for its unique thinking.

Oh! God the best thing I watched today. — parinitie (@parinitie) April 1, 2020

The house and mother's bloodline kept Harry safe as long as he was home. Very smart. — Charuta Ghadyalpatil (@gaaandaaalf) April 1, 2020

Too good!! Good work! Give a raise to your meme maker!! — Nitesh Khandelwal (@VillManNK) April 1, 2020

Yes.. good sense of humour.. — chndrshkr (@chndrshkrshtty) April 2, 2020

In a staggering hike, the number of 'confirmed' coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the world crossed nine lakh on Wednesday at around 11:30 PM. It is worth noting that it just took a little over 24 hours for the number of global cases to jump from eight lakh to nine lakh. As statistics display on Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 in the US has now crossed two lakh, while it crossed one lakh in and Spain. Italy, too, crossed one lakh COVID-19 cases last evening.

India witnessed the maximum number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours (March 31 midnight to April 1 midnight) with 437 new infections reported from different parts of the country taking the total to 1834 with 41 deaths, according to the latest government update.

(Inputs from ANI)