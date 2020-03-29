Coronavirus Lockdown: MP man, walking home after losing job in Delhi, dies near Agra

A 38-year-old man, who worked at an eatery in Delhi and left for his home in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown over coronavirus, died near Agra on Saturday after walking for over 200 kilometres.

As the lockdown put their livelihoods on halt, thousands of migrant workers and labourers have decided to leave the place of their employment for their native homes, most of them on a journey of hundreds of kilometres on foot.

Ranveer Singh worked as a delivery agent at an eatery in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area which was closed after the announcement of lockdown on Tuesday. While food joints were put under essential services, allowed to deliver foods during the lockdown, they were not allowed to operate by the police in initial days. After losing his job, Singh started had no option but to go home.

With all public transport out of service, Ranveer decided to walk home, a journey of over 300 kms.

Singh was accompanied by two men who told the police that he complained of chest pain sometime before he collapsed on Delhi-Agra Expressway.

Police said Singh’s body has been sent for an autopsy and will be released to his family after the formality is complete.

Agra SSP Babloo Kumar said Ranveer Singh decided to go to his home in Morena after the eatery he worked in was shut down.

“Ranveer was accompanied by two others from Delhi and was walking towards his village in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. On reaching Agra on Saturday morning, he complained of chest pain. So all three stopped on the outskirts of Agra but Ranveer collapsed,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

As Singh complained of chest pain, a local shopkeeper came to help with tea and biscuits and asked him to lie down.

“Police rushed to the spot but the man had died by then. So his body was sent for post mortem examination to ascertain the exact reason for his death,” Kumar said.

The family was informed after the police took their contact details from his phone.