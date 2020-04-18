Headlines

Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra govt to give Rs 2,000 each to over 12 lakh construction workers

Construction workers in Maharashtra will be given Rs 2,000 each via direct benefit transfer, state Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 18, 2020, 05:52 PM IST

The Maharashtra government on Saturday said it will pay Rs 2,000 each to over 12 lakh registered construction workers in the state who have lost their livelihoods due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Construction activities across the country came to a halt on March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown which was to last till April 14 was later extended till May 3.

The construction workers in Maharashtra will be given Rs 2,000 each via direct benefit transfer, state Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil said. He said that workers were reeling under hardships and finding it difficult to take care of their daily needs.  

"Given the situation, Rs 2,000 each will be deposited through direct benefit transfer in the bank accounts of workers who are registered with the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board," the minister said in an official statement, adding that more than 12 lakh workers registered with the board will benefit from this. 

The decision was taken in a meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Walse-Patil and senior bureaucrats, the statement said.

In the light of the relaxed lockdown guidelines issued by the Centre, some industrial and commercial activities will resume from April 20 in areas where no hotspot has been reported.

